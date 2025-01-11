Cathay Pacific To Add More Flights On Chennai-HK Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hong Kong :

Cathay Pacific announced on Thursday (Jan 9) that it will increase the frequency of flights on the Chennai-Hong Kong route starting March 2. The Hong Kong-based airline also revealed plans to introduce premium class seats on these flights.

From January 2 to March 1, 2025, flights on the Chennai-Hong Kong route will operate four times a week. This will be increased to five weekly flights from March 2 to March 30 to meet growing demand and improve connectivity, according to Cathay Pacific.

At present, the airline operates 35 flights per week to and from four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The airline said it will operate its wide-body Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring business, premium economy, and economy cabins, to cater to diverse traveller preferences.

"We are introducing our premium economy cabin to the Chennai market, which is a key destination for us," Cathay Regional Head for Customer Travel and Lifestyle, Anand Yedery, said.

