Bitpanda is the new Premium Partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Vienna/Paris, 9 January 2025: Paris Saint-Germain and Bitpanda have announced a major multi-year partnership that will see Europe’s leading digital investment platform joining the Club as a Premium Partner of PSG. This collaboration underscores Bitpanda’s commitment to partnering with world-class organisations that stand for excellence and a contemporary lifestyle that resonates with a global audience.



Starting January 1, Bitpanda will bring its presence to life at the iconic Parc des Princes, with its first branding debut during PSG’s highly anticipated home match against AS Saint-Étienne on January 12. This agreement goes beyond visibility, encompassing immersive digital activations, player involvement in content creation, and exclusive experiences designed to bring fans closer to the club they love. Bitpanda users will enjoy unique opportunities, including privileged access to PSG matches, invitations to exclusive events, and the chance to meet current and former PSG legends.



Nicola Ibbetson, Global Partnership Director at Paris Saint-Germain, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bitpanda as Premium Partner. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, offering unique opportunities to connect with our fans worldwide and shape the future of digital engagement in sports”.



Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda, commented: "Paris Saint-Germain is more than just a football club – it is a global icon of culture, lifestyle, and sporting excellence, perfectly reflecting Bitpanda’s identity as a premium financial brand.



Joining PSG as PremiumGlobal Official Crypto Partner strengthens Bitpanda’s position as Europe's leading platform for crypto and highlights our dedication to collaborating with world-class organisations that embody excellence and a modern lifestyle that resonates with a global audience."





This partnership underscores PSG’s commitment to collaborating with forward-thinking brands that enhance its legacy as a global symbol of culture, lifestyle, and sporting excellence. Together, Paris Saint-Germain and Bitpanda will continue to push boundaries, offering fans unforgettable experiences while championing the growing role of digital innovation in sports.





About Paris Saint-Germain



Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stands as France's most successful sports franchise and one of the elite football clubs in Europe. Since its acquisition by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011, PSG has achieved remarkable success both on and off the pitch. The Club has secured a record-breaking 12 national championship titles and a total of 51 trophies since its founding, including an astounding 32 trophies since 2011. PSG has been home to some of football’s biggest stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr., and currently features some of the world’s top players. With a rapidly-growing global fan base of over 220 million social media followers, PSG ranks among the largest and most influential clubs and brands in world sports. PSG, considered as the club of the new generation, is known for its innovative and forward-thinking approach. The Club has expanded beyond traditional football by establishing an Esports team and supporting men’s soccer/football, women’s soccer/football, handball, and judo teams. PSG is also deeply committed to social responsibility through its PSG For Communities programme, which focuses on empowering disadvantaged youth through dedicated funding and impactful initiatives.





About Bitpanda



Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 500 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 5 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.



Disclaimer EN:



* Stocks and ETFs are the underlying assets of the contracts offered as Bitpanda Stocks and are brought to you by Bitpanda Financial Services GmbH. More information about the product is available at bitpanda.com. For more details, consult the prospectus available at bitpanda



