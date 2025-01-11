GD Goenka University Successfully Hosts Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad In Collaboration With Learn With Leaders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 10, 2025: GD Goenka University is delighted to announce the successful hosting of the Harvard Undergraduate Science (HUSO) held from January 6 to 10. The prestigious Olympiad, organised in collaboration with Learn with Leaders, aimed to provide middle and high school students with a remarkable opportunity to engage in STEM education via a series of competitive and educational activities.



The event commenced with a warm inaugural ceremony, followed by a series of exams and interactive sessions over the next few days. Students participated in biology, Earth science, chemistry, math, and physics exams, demonstrating their knowledge and skills in these domains. In addition to the exams, the Olympiad featured engaging activities such as a scavenger hunt, team challenges, and hands-on workshops in various STEM fields.



''We are delighted to have partnered with Learn with Leaders to host the Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. We will continue to provide students with world-class learning experiences and inspire them to think critically and creatively to address global challenges,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



The core objective of this collaboration was to offer students the chance to understand how to use STEM to solve real-world problems and to expose them to global perspectives. Students also had the chance to interact with mentors from the Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad, who provided guidance and support throughout the event.



One of the key highlights of the event was the interaction of students with the Harvard/MIT Panel. The esteemed panellists from these renowned institutions delivered valuable insights into the latest advancements in STEM and motivated students to pursue their passions in these fields.



The event concluded with a celebration of the hard work and dedication of all the participants, as well as the collaborative efforts of GD Goenka University and Learn with Leaders. GD Goenka University looks forward to continuing its partnership with Learn with Leaders to inspire and empower the next generation of STEM leaders.



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

