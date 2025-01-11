Tuberculosis: A Treatable Disease With Crucial Challenges And Precautions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tuberculosis (TB) is a severe that primarily affects the lungs but can also target other organs. Highly contagious, TB spreads through airborne bacteria released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Despite impacting millions worldwide each year, TB is treatable, provided patients adhere to prescribed treatments and precautions.

TB Global Program, a local organization, recently highlighted its efforts to combat TB, offering free diagnosis and to those in need. According to representatives, TB is caused by bacteria that thrive in the lungs. Without timely treatment, the disease can become life-threatening.

Importance of Early Detection and Treatment

Dr. Hassan Ali, affiliated with a leading hospital in Karachi, emphasized that TB is curable with a dedicated treatment regimen. He explained:

"TB treatment usually lasts 6 to 9 months, requiring patients to take prescribed medications daily to eradicate the bacteria. Regular antibiotic adherence is essential to prevent a resurgence of the disease."

He also warned that skipping doses or discontinuing treatment prematurely increases the risk of severe complications. "If you experience persistent cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats, or fatigue, consult your doctor immediately, as these are common TB symptoms," he advised.

A Patient's Journey

Muhammad Zeeshan, a TB patient undergoing treatment for six months, shared his challenges with TNN :

"Initially, I had persistent coughing, night sweats, and fatigue. After consulting a doctor and undergoing tests, I was diagnosed with TB. The hardest part of my treatment is the daily medication routine. Sometimes, I forget to take my medicines, but I'm now more cautious to ensure I complete the course to prevent a relapse. My condition has improved significantly."

Experts' Recommendations

Medical professionals stress the importance of timely diagnosis, strict adherence to treatment, and following doctors' instructions. They also advocate for preventive measures to curb TB's spread. TB can be effectively controlled by ensuring patients complete their treatment and promoting awareness.

With continued efforts from healthcare providers and adherence to preventive practices, the fight against TB can gain significant ground and save countless lives.