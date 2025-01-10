Juuli Continues As Freelancers' Preferred Choice In 2025 With Instant Payment Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freelancer Finances Made Easy With Juuli

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Juuli, a FinTech specializing in freelancer services, has launched a same-day payment solution aimed at eliminating payment delays for independent professionals across Europe.The new instant payment capability enables freelancers to access their immediately after client payment, addressing a critical cash flow challenge in the freelance economy, said Burcin Cakmak Gungor, CMO at Juuli."Waiting weeks to access your hard-earned money isn't just an inconvenience-it's a serious obstacle to financial stability," she emphasized. "Our research found that nearly 70% of freelancers have had to postpone personal or business commitments because of delays in payment processing, even when their clients have already paid."The comprehensive payment solution includes several key features: same-day payouts for earnings across Europe, instant settlement for card payments, elimination of traditional 2-3 business day settlement times, and seamless cross-border payment processing. This advancement comes as the European freelance market experiences unprecedented growth, with independent professionals representing an increasingly vital segment of the digital economy.For freelancers, the new capability simplifies financial operations by providing immediate access to funds and real-time tracking across multiple currencies and payment methods. The platform's automated reconciliation system helps freelancers manage their earnings efficiently, regardless of their clients' locations.Research shows that the majority of independent professionals experience payment delays, waiting an average of 14-30 days for their earnings after clients settle invoices. The situation becomes even more challenging for cross-border transactions, which represent an increasing share of freelance work.Operating on a transparent pay-as-you-go model, Juuli provides access to over 20 payment channels and supports multiple currencies, making international transactions effortless for freelancers without requiring them to establish a company."We shape the new Juuli interface around freelancers' dire needs," Cakmak Gungor noted. "The fact that the world still lacks comprehensive tools for freelancers in 2025 is shocking, but we prepared and still working on innovative roll outs that will make up for what's been missing in freelancer financial plate."Recent platform enhancements also include advanced analytics capabilities, allowing freelancers to better understand their cash flow patterns and project future income based on historical payment data. This feature has been particularly valuable for freelancers managing multiple client relationships across different countries.About JuuliJuuli is a leading fintech platform revolutionizing the freelance economy through innovative payment and business management solutions. The platform enables independent professionals to seamlessly invoice clients and receive payments globally without the complexities of establishing a company. Operating on a transparent pay-as-you-go model, Juuli provides access to over 20 payment channels and supports multiple currencies, making international transactions effortless for freelancers.As a comprehensive freelance management platform, Juuli bridges the gap between independent professionals and global opportunities, enabling freelancers to transform their services into structured projects and manage client relationships efficiently. With operations across Europe and a rapidly growing user base, Juuli continues to expand its suite of tools designed specifically for the modern freelance workforce.For more information about Juuli, please visit .

