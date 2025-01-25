Armenian Politicians Cling To Myths, Charge At Windmills

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Armenian politicians and their mouthpieces in the media, who
live in a world described in fairy tales, continue to charge at
windmills. Consumed by a belief that they are most important, the
smartest, the bravest, the most belligerent and the most capable
people in the world, they think that the rule of physics, economy
and all that are in their favor and will not affect them. Over the
course of 30 years, nobody could explain them that fighting with
Azerbaijan, outnumbering Armenia 3 times, boasting three times
larger territories and several times bigger economy, was not
plausible. Until the 44-day war in 2020, when Armenia suffered a
humiliating defeat, they used to comfort themselves with myths
about how Alexander the Great feared Armenians and did not dare to
attack the South Caucasus; how, thanks to them, the USSR defeated
Nazi Germany; and how Europeans referred to their military as
'army,' with the belief that the word 'army' derived from the word
'Armenia,' emphasizing the bravery of Armenians.
In short, they went against all rules about the war, claiming
that size and resources do not play any role in the war. However,
in 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijan destroyed all these myths. In vain,
the whole world held its breath, hoping that Armenia would finally
understand and accept the reality and do its best to restore peace
in the region. Armenias started to comfort themselves with new
myths about imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan. In this regard, they
go the extra mile to fabricate similarities between the Garabagh
conflict with the Russo-Ukrainian war. To tell the truth, there are
some similarities between the two conflicts, such as Russia, and
Armenia trying to invade the territories of its neighbour claiming
that once upon a time there lived their ancestors.
Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Armenia has done
many things to create an illusion in the world. Inducing some
Western politicians and activists with money or the influence of
lobby groups, or inviting pro-Armenian politicians to Yerevan and
getting them to speak against Azerbaijan, is one of them.
The last such activity happened in Yerevan recently. Thus,
several induced politicians from Baltic and Nordic countries were
invited to participate in a panel called“Together for Peace and
Democracy,” and local journalists provoked them to speak about the
sanctions against Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the Vice Speaker of
the Swedish Riksdag Kenneth Forslund either entrapped or
deliberately took part in this farce. He called the issue
interesting and Armenia media outlets circulated his words to
develop public opinion in the West.
All the aforementioned points prove that Armenia is destined for
failure once again because they are engaged in futile pursuits.
First of all, Azerbaijan's export to Sweden is $1.4 million making
up 0.01 per cent of the country's total export in 2024. So,
Azerbaijan has nothing to fair.
Second, and most importantly, the world is not blind and stupid
to believe in Armenian fairy tales. As the Azerbaijani proverb goes
no snow and traces have not disappeared. The world is well aware of
how Armenia attacked Azerbaijan in the 1990s and how they forced
750,000 people of different origins to leave their homes; how they
committed a massacre in Khojaly; how Armenians celebrated the
annexation of Crimea; how their trade turnover with Russia hiked
after the Ukrainian war.
