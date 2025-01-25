Armenian Politicians Cling To Myths, Charge At Windmills

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian politicians and their mouthpieces in the media, who live in a world described in fairy tales, continue to charge at windmills. Consumed by a belief that they are most important, the smartest, the bravest, the most belligerent and the most capable people in the world, they think that the rule of physics, economy and all that are in their favor and will not affect them. Over the course of 30 years, nobody could explain them that fighting with Azerbaijan, outnumbering Armenia 3 times, boasting three times larger territories and several times bigger economy, was not plausible. Until the 44-day war in 2020, when Armenia suffered a humiliating defeat, they used to comfort themselves with myths about how Alexander the Great feared Armenians and did not dare to attack the South Caucasus; how, thanks to them, the USSR defeated Nazi Germany; and how Europeans referred to their military as 'army,' with the belief that the word 'army' derived from the word 'Armenia,' emphasizing the bravery of Armenians.

In short, they went against all rules about the war, claiming that size and resources do not play any role in the war. However, in 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijan destroyed all these myths. In vain, the whole world held its breath, hoping that Armenia would finally understand and accept the reality and do its best to restore peace in the region. Armenias started to comfort themselves with new myths about imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan. In this regard, they go the extra mile to fabricate similarities between the Garabagh conflict with the Russo-Ukrainian war. To tell the truth, there are some similarities between the two conflicts, such as Russia, and Armenia trying to invade the territories of its neighbour claiming that once upon a time there lived their ancestors.

Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Armenia has done many things to create an illusion in the world. Inducing some Western politicians and activists with money or the influence of lobby groups, or inviting pro-Armenian politicians to Yerevan and getting them to speak against Azerbaijan, is one of them.

The last such activity happened in Yerevan recently. Thus, several induced politicians from Baltic and Nordic countries were invited to participate in a panel called“Together for Peace and Democracy,” and local journalists provoked them to speak about the sanctions against Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the Vice Speaker of the Swedish Riksdag Kenneth Forslund either entrapped or deliberately took part in this farce. He called the issue interesting and Armenia media outlets circulated his words to develop public opinion in the West.

All the aforementioned points prove that Armenia is destined for failure once again because they are engaged in futile pursuits. First of all, Azerbaijan's export to Sweden is $1.4 million making up 0.01 per cent of the country's total export in 2024. So, Azerbaijan has nothing to fair.

Second, and most importantly, the world is not blind and stupid to believe in Armenian fairy tales. As the Azerbaijani proverb goes no snow and traces have not disappeared. The world is well aware of how Armenia attacked Azerbaijan in the 1990s and how they forced 750,000 people of different origins to leave their homes; how they committed a massacre in Khojaly; how Armenians celebrated the annexation of Crimea; how their trade turnover with Russia hiked after the Ukrainian war.