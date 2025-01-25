A Tribute To Raja Jehangir Ali: A Lawyer, Writer, And Guide

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Sama Zehra

In the heart of the Valley, where ancient traditions interweave with modern aspirations, we bid farewell to Raja Jehangir Ali-a luminary whose life embodied the perfect fusion of brilliance and literary passion. His passing not only marks the end of a life remarkably lived but also the end of an era that witnessed a harmonious blend of scholarly pursuits and cultural preservation. As an eminent member of the Raja family of Kashmir, his legacy cannot be circumscribed to his professional achievements alone. This tribute is a failed attempt at capturing the essence of a man who was not merely a lawyer but a philosopher by nature, a linguist by passion, and, above all, a light of wisdom for generations to come.

Nestled in a tightly-knit community in Srinagar for the last century, we have been guardians of our rich cultural heritage, language, and traditions. I personally believe that it is history that still dictates the decisions we make and the career paths we undertake. Due to this, law for some members of my family is a subject chosen by default-because, what else if not law? The journey started with my grandfather, Raja Mohammad Abbas, who vehemently believed that“law” resonated with our family values, thereby setting a precedent for generations to follow. When my uncle, Raja Jehangir Ali, chose to follow in these footsteps, he not only embraced our family's legal tradition but elevated it to greater heights.

Today, as I write an obituary for him, I find it impossible to sum up his essence in mere words. What was he not? An extraordinary lawyer, an eloquent orator, a man of exceptional personality and legal acumen, and a lover of literature. A polyglot who spoke six to seven languages fluently and beautifully. As I reflect on his remarkable journey, I find myself thinking about what truly defined him. I have come to realize that there is no straightforward answer to it. The essence lies in understanding that each facet of his character complemented the others, collectively creating a personality as remarkable as his.

Raja Jehangir Ali was the great-grandson of Raja Azur (Uzur) Khan, the ruler of Nagar Valley of Gilgit, whose lineage traces back to Nowsherwan-e-Adil of the Sassanian Empire of Iran. During the early days of his youth, he was chairman of the Hunters Club of Kashmir and showcased his leadership skills for almost a decade. While he briefly tried his hand at polo, the sport never captured his interest. He was more of a writer at heart and wrote abundantly for the state newspapers and magazines. His works on Imam Hussain and the Story of Karbala are eye-opening reminders of the transient nature of life, and exhaustive explainers of how the story of Karbala is misunderstood as only a“heart-wrenching” piece of history narrated every Muharram, when in reality, it is a teaching that touches upon every aspect of our lives.

Beyond law and literature, he had a profound interest in Islamic history. He was fortunate and blessed enough to pass away on the birth anniversary of Imam Ali, the personality he admired the most. I cannot recall a single conversation where he did not quote the Holy Quran and Imam Ali. His Quran was not just read but studied, with highlighted verses and detailed notes throughout.

During the early years of his career, he pursued litigation and dealt with some of the paramount cases of the valley. Renowned for his linguistic and oratory skills, his speech carried an element of sweetness, whether in the native language, Urdu, or English. I remember he often engaged me in impromptu vocabulary games, asking me the meanings of various terms without giving any prior warning or disclaimers. If I failed, he would explain it by using the term in a sentence, thereby allowing me some level of mental application and, at the same time, recording it into my memory using the example-driven approach. Now that I think of it, this makes me realize that among the myriad roles he played in life, he could have also been an amazing teacher.

Though teaching was not one of the feathers in his cap, he was a guide to many of us. My uncle, Raja Tasleem Abbas, now a sessions judge, tells me that on the first day of his judgeship, Jehangir uncle stood like a support wall with him, took him to his office, introduced him to lawyers and other judges. Though my uncle was already well-versed in the narrow alleys of the legal fraternity, Raja Jehangir was a support wall he could always seek guidance from.

My law school journey started during the COVID lockdown, with the first two years continuing virtually. I had ample time to spend with family, and I started visiting him more frequently than before. Spending time with him, listening to his fascinating stories, and learning from his experiences was always a delight. During our conversations, my father would often be left out as my uncle and I got lost in endless discussions about law, books, and poetry. From debates on how Taras Bulba is an amazing read to discussing an obscure author whose books required a dictionary to comprehend, his fascination for the intricacies and complexities of language fascinated me. While I argued that simpler language makes for better books, and though he would agree, his excitement still resided with those writers who gave their readers a tough time. Our conversations would stretch for so long that his wife would have to intervene and say,“Let her father join the discussion now-enough of your books and literature!”

Once, he called me over and gifted me part of his collection of books and Parker pens-a gesture that made me feel truly appreciated. Along with the books, he included Taras Bulba, the first-ever book he read as a young lawyer. He often told me how hopeful he was for my future and how much he loved that I had a blend of interest in both literature and law. He encouraged me to carry this passion forward, to never let law distract me from other forms of knowledge. He always said that to truly understand law, one must also delve into sociology, philosophy, and social sciences.

Post-COVID, college started offline, and I moved to Delhi. Moving away did lessen our conversations, but every visit during the holidays still felt just as interesting and exciting. During one summer vacation, I visited him and, as always, found him impeccably dressed in a perfectly ironed white salwar suit with a black waistcoat, a book in his hand, and a smile on his face. I asked him,“Don't you ever get tired of reading?” He smiled and said,“A person should never stop reading or writing.”

It's hard to believe that two years have passed since that conversation. It's even harder to believe that it has been almost six years since he was battling the disease. And now, weeks after his passing, reality still feels so unreal. Through thick and thin, I have seen him fight the disease with unparalleled bravery and hope. He refused to lose hope, clung to every thread of optimism, and met his destiny with courage on his face. Though he is no longer with us, leaving an abyss in so many hearts, his wisdom remains a beacon of light for us to follow and admire.

The author is a final year law student at NLU Delhi