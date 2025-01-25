Donald Trump Tussles With Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Over Greenland: 'It Was Horrible...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald made a fresh bid to accquire Greenland on Friday during a 'fiery' telephone call Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen. European officials indicated that the interaction had gone badly. Trump has expressed vehement interest in making the autonomous territory part of the United States. He had also refused to rule out the use of military or economic power to exert pressure on Denmark.

“It was horrendous...He was very firm. It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous,” Financial Times quoted five European officials briefed on the call as saying.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

The strategic location of Greenland along the shortest route from Europe to North America makes it vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

While Trump had aired the possibility of taking over Greenland in 2019, during his first term in the White House, his refusal to rule out the use of military or economic power has caught many Danes by surprise.

What has Denmark and Greenland said?

Both Denmark and the autonomous territory of Greenland have evinced no interest in becoming part of the United States. Greenland's prime minister Mute Egede - who has recently stepped up a push for independence - has repeatedly said the island is not for sale and that it is up to its people to decide their future. Danish PM Frederiksen appears to agree - revealing on January 15 that she had spoken on the phone with Trump and told him that it is up to Greenland itself to decide on any independence.