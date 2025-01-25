J & K Bank Opens New Branch At Wakad In Mumbai

The Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee inaugurated the branch along with the Director on Bank's Board Anand Kumar in the presence of Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Anjum amid a gathering of prominent customers, local dignitaries and other senior officials of the Bank. The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from the local community.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“The opening of this branch is part of plan to strengthen Bank's presence in the growing and upcoming business centres across India. Wakad, as a bustling hub of professionals and businesses, is a natural choice for our expansion.”

“With this branch, we aim to provide world-class banking products and services, tailored to meet the diverse financial needs including personal banking, SME solutions and digital banking services”, he added.

Reiterating the Bank's commitment to empowering customers, Director Anand Kumar said,“With a renewed focus to deliver customer-centric banking services that contribute to the financial well-being of people across the country, we urge residents and businesses in and around Wakad to avail the benefits of Bank's wide range of products and services.”

Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta expressed gratitude to all the guests and customers who graced the occasion. He emphasized the Bank's commitment to maintain customer satisfaction and supoort financial growth in the region.

Notably, the Bank remains focused on its goal of 'serving to empower' by delivering quality financial services that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

