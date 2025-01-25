Stefanchuk, Sandu Discuss Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of Moldova Maia Sandu have met in Kyiv to discuss ways to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“I am glad to welcome President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Kyiv. At the meeting, we discussed strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, countering Russia's hybrid threats, increasing sanctions pressure and using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that Ukraine and Moldova, which“know well what Russia is capable of,” will continue to support each other.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman noted that the results of a recent EU membership referendum confirmed Moldova's firm democratic choice.

, Sandu discuss economic cooperation and countering Russia's hybrid threat

“We agreed to continue coordinating efforts on the path toward European integration. Our peoples are united in their common aspiration for independence, security and a European future,” he emphasized.

The speaker also praised Moldova's initiative to establish a joint medical center for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers and medics exhausted by the war.“This underscores the strong humanitarian ties between our peoples and opens up prospects for further cooperation,” he said.

As reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a working visit. She met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.