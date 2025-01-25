LG Sinha Addresses People On 76Th Republic Day

Addressing people on the eve of 76th Republic Day from the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha extended his deepest tribute to the valiant of the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Sinha said that beyond safeguarding the borders, they stand as pillars of peace and stability for the people of the Union Territory.

“The Government of India is implementing a 'whole of government approach' to eliminate co-terror networks and drug syndicates, ensuring that future generations are freed from the vicious cycle of drug addiction.

“For this purpose, the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan have been implemented. To make J&K Nasha Mukt, various initiatives are being taken up through monitoring and counselling to combat drug menace, which includes Aadhaar-based dispensing systems, enhance surveillance, and ensure strict enforcement to prevent misuse of medicinal preparations in coordination with NGOs and other stakeholders,” the lieutenant governor said.

He said drug de-addiction infrastructure has been created in all 20 districts with availability of anti-drug treatment facilities.

As many as 377 panchayats have been made 'Nasha Mukt', he said, adding drug awareness camps are being organised in villages, schools and colleges.

“Strict action is being taken against drug peddlers and contraband substances are being seized, FIRs registered and property of peddlers seized,” he said.

For providing transit accommodation to Kashmiri migrant employees, the LG said 6,000 flats have been sanctioned, out of which 2,832 have been completed and 2,016 are at various stages of development.

He said 33,636 displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Chhamb from the conflicts in 1947 and subsequent years have been provided financial assistance of Rs 1,452 crore, while 3541 West Pakistani refugees have been allocated a financial support of Rs 89 crore.

“As we look to the future, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Our focus remains on sustainable development, fostering innovation, and empowering every citizen to realise their potential,” he said.

