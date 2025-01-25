عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Sinha Addresses People On 76Th Republic Day

LG Sinha Addresses People On 76Th Republic Day


1/25/2025 3:14:34 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Centre is implementing a ''whole of government approach'' to eliminate co-terror networks and drug syndicates in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Addressing people on the eve of 76th Republic Day from the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha extended his deepest tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Sinha said that beyond safeguarding the borders, they stand as pillars of peace and stability for the people of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Government of India is implementing a 'whole of government approach' to eliminate co-terror networks and drug syndicates, ensuring that future generations are freed from the vicious cycle of drug addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For this purpose, the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan have been implemented. To make J&K Nasha Mukt, various initiatives are being taken up through monitoring and counselling to combat drug menace, which includes Aadhaar-based dispensing systems, enhance surveillance, and ensure strict enforcement to prevent misuse of medicinal preparations in coordination with NGOs and other stakeholders,” the lieutenant governor said.

He said drug de-addiction infrastructure has been created in all 20 districts with availability of anti-drug treatment facilities.

Read Also J&K Celebrates 76th Republic Day Amid Tight Security 15 Gallantry Medals Among 27 Awards For JKP

As many as 377 panchayats have been made 'Nasha Mukt', he said, adding drug awareness camps are being organised in villages, schools and colleges.

“Strict action is being taken against drug peddlers and contraband substances are being seized, FIRs registered and property of peddlers seized,” he said.

For providing transit accommodation to Kashmiri migrant employees, the LG said 6,000 flats have been sanctioned, out of which 2,832 have been completed and 2,016 are at various stages of development.

He said 33,636 displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Chhamb from the conflicts in 1947 and subsequent years have been provided financial assistance of Rs 1,452 crore, while 3541 West Pakistani refugees have been allocated a financial support of Rs 89 crore.

“As we look to the future, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Our focus remains on sustainable development, fostering innovation, and empowering every citizen to realise their potential,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN25012025000215011059ID1109128959


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search