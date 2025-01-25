Who Is Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest? From Shinzo Abe To Emmanuel Macron, A Look At India's Chief Guests In Last 10 Yrs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, as many as 10,000 special guests from different walks of life will attend the parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th National Republic Day function.

President Subianto is on a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Narendra Modi. This is Prabowo's first visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

According to an official statement, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path.

“With special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess,” said the statement.

The Republic Day ceremony will see 31 Tableaux roll down at Kartavya Path on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' and a cultural performance by 5,000 artists.

The Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes.

The“Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the government,” said the statement.

The President of India and her Indonesian counterpart will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', escorted by the president's bodyguard, the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

“Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band,” said the statement.