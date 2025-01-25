J&K Celebrates 76Th Republic Day Amid Tight Security

Stringent security measures have been put in place in and around Maulana Azad Stadium, the main venue of the function, in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main function in Jammu and Chief Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

An official said,“The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir have taken control of the and sanitisation of the main venue and its surrounding areas has been completed.”

He said that the top police officers are monitoring the security arrangements personally to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.“Security force personnel have intensified frisking and checking of vehicles across the Jammu region, particularly in border areas. Vigil has been heightened along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), and in sensitive hinterland areas of various hilly and border districts in Jammu region,” the official said, adding,“Army and BSF are keeping a close watch on IB and LoC to foil any infiltration attempts.”

In Kashmir region high level security arrangements are in place to ensure that Republic Day celebrations pass off peacefully.

Barricades have been erected at both the gates of Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, main venue of the Republic Day function in J&K's summer capital, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will take the salute.

J&K Policemen and personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Srinagar city, including the City Centre Lal Chowk, to prevent any untoward incident.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has extended an open invitation to the public to attend the Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar.“The Republic Day is the function of people. Entry is free for all. No passes are required. Anyone can come and be a part of the event.”

Referring to the enthusiasm shown by people during last year's Republic Day function held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Div Com Bidhuri had said,“Preparations have been made to ensure that spirits of participants remain high.”

Drones, Spotters Part Of Security Arrangements

According to the officials drones and spotters have been made a part of the elaborate security arrangements put in place across the ten districts in Kashmir.“Proper and secure arrangements have been made for those who want to participate in the function. Surveillance is being maintained to ensure that function passes off peacefully,” IGP Kashmir V K Birdi had told reporters.

Meanwhile, four cabinet ministers Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itto, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana will take the salute at functions in Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, respectively, as per an order which was issued by the General Administration Department earlier this week.

In the remaining 14 districts of J&K, respective District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will take the salute at the main functions to be held at the district headquarters

