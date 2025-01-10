Major Uranium Deposit Discovered In Northwest China
China has discovered a substantial uranium deposit in its
northwestern region, significantly boosting its uranium resources,
Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural
Resources announced on Friday that major uranium exploration
breakthroughs have been made in the Jingchuan area of the Ordos
Basin.
The discovery represents the first ultra-large uranium deposit
found in a region dominated by aeolian sandstone in the world. Such
landforms, apart from the 200,000 square kilometer coverage in the
Ordos Basin, are also prevalent in other petroliferous areas in
China, such as the Tarim, Junggar and Songliao basins.
Experts believe the discovery of the Jingchuan uranium deposit
will open new possibilities for uranium exploration in China and
help ensure the security of uranium resources for the country
