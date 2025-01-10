War Update: Enemy Attacked Almost 50 Times In Pokrovsk Sector, 19 Battles Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements with Russian have been recorded along the frontlines. The Ukrainian forces repelled 30 in the Pokrovske sector, and 19 are still ongoing.



The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Friday, January 10, Ukrinform reports.

The General Staff has noted that border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the Russian Federation's territory, in particular, Oleksandrivka, Stara Huta, and Esman in the Sumy region, Lemishchyne and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region, and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv sector, near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia, the Russian army made five attempts to breach Ukrainian troops' defensive lines.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Lozova. One combat clash ended, and seven are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russians attacked 32 times near the localities of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Nine enemy attacks remained incomplete.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched two attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Nine enemy attacks continue.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked four times near the town of Toretsk. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 49 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Novopoltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces have successfully thwarted the Russian army's offensive, successfully repelling 30 attacks. As many as 19 combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian army launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Kostiantynopol, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near the village of Piatykhatky.

No active operations were conducted by the Russian army in the Huliaipolve and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk, the Ukrainian forces' units repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. Eight attacks are still ongoing. Russian troops fired over 160 times, including 14 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other frontline sectors has not changed significantly, the General Staff noted.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said that in the Kurakhove sector, Russian occupation forces were attempting to attack the village of Dachne and push the Defense Forces of Ukraine out of the town.

Photo: Ukraine's General Staff