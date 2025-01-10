Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Will 'Game Changer' Slow Down Allu Arjun Movie Gold Rush? Figures Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer entered week 6 on Friday after shattering various Indian cinema records and delivering performance at the box office. During its five-week run in theatres, the action thriller minted, ₹1215 crore net at the Indian Box Office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37

A day after witnessing a whopping 6.98% drop in its earnings, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹65 lakh net on Friday, according to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk at 8:40 pm. On January 9, the film raked in ₹2 crore net. So far, the Tollywood movie has netted a total of ₹1215.65 crore at the domestic box office.

Considering its business at the worldwide box office, the action thriller grossed ₹1448.35 crore in the domestic market and ₹270 crore gross in the overseas market until Day 36, taking global collection to ₹1718.35 crore.

Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram announced that the extended 20 minutes footage will play on the big screen from January 11 onwards.“RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January,” the post states. U/A certified film is one of the longest Indian films ever made earlier had a runtime of 200 minutes. With this additional 20 minutes, the theatrical runtime now equates to 220 minutes.

The Tollywood blockbuster with pan-India approach, achieved this feat despite many new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Joining the league of new releases on January 10 is Ram Charan's Game Changer. S Shankar helmed film eyes to topple Pushpa 2 records. Sri Venkateswara Creations production has so far collected ₹29.16 core net at the domestic Box Office on Day 1 while Pushpa 2 netted ₹164.25 crore on its opening day.