Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Launch In Publix Supermarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As we look ahead to 2025, Lean Body is thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, including an exciting promotional calendar designed to introduce the ready-to-drink protein shakes to an even wider audience. Among the promotions planned are special "Buy One Get One" (BOGO) offers that will bring incredible value to customers. Lean Body will be prominently featured throughout Publix stores, creating greater visibility and accessibility for shoppers across the region.

DSD Southeast Sales Director, Hannah Bolin shares her excitement: "This partnership represents a huge opportunity for Lean Body, and we are eager to see the impact it will have as we continue to grow and bring our products to new markets. We're genuinely excited about the chance to work with Publix and are confident that this collaboration will help us reach even more customers who are passionate about maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle."

One Florida wholesaler also commented on the significance of the launch: "The launch of Lean Body in Publix will be a game changer for the brand! Millions of consumers will finally be exposed to what we believe is the best-tasting protein shake on the market, and one of the few that delivers 40g of protein in a single serving." This feedback highlights the excitement surrounding Lean Body's entry into Publix and further validates the high demand for our product. We're confident that this partnership will open new doors, helping us to connect with even more consumers who value both taste and nutrition in their fitness journey.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). HDPE plastic is the most environmentally stable of all plastics. Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

For more information, visit .

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( ).

About Publix Supermarkets:

Founded in 1930 by George W. Jenkins in Winter Haven, Florida, Publix has grown to become the largest employee-owned company in the United States and one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country. In 2022, the company reported retail sales of $54.5 billion and currently employs over 255,000 associates. Publix has also earned numerous awards for being both a great place to shop and work, reflecting its commitment to excellence in customer service and employee satisfaction.

For more information visit

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.