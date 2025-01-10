Maha Kumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' Wife 'Kamala' To Visit Her Guru In Prayagraj, Perform Kalpavas, Confirms Swami Kailashnand
(MENAFN- Live Mint) American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Laurene Powell - the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs - will attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh. Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj told ANI that she was coming to visit her guru and was likely to participate in many of the rituals.
The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.
