Air Quality Commission Implements Stage-III Measures As Delhi's AQI Exceeds 350

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, following a sharp deterioration in air quality.

The decision comes as Delhi's Air Quality (AQI) rose from 297 on January 8, 2025, to 352 by 4:00 PM on January 9, 2025, amid calm winds and foggy conditions.

The newly activated Stage-III restrictions include a comprehensive ban on private and demolition activities, a shift to hybrid modes for up to Class 5, and significant vehicular restrictions.

These limitations include prohibitions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles.

The implementation aligns with recent Supreme Court directives issued in the M.C. Mehta vs. Union of India case, which mandated immediate Stage-III measures when AQI exceeds 350, and Stage-IV measures when it crosses 400.

These directions were reinforced through court orders dated December 12 and December 19, 2024.

The CAQM had previously implemented a comprehensively revised GRAP schedule on December 13, 2024, with Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in force since October 2024.

The latest decision to invoke Stage-III measures comes as an additional layer of response to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, which reviewed the air quality scenario and IMD/IITM forecasts, has directed all concerned agencies in the Delhi-NCR region to implement Stage-III actions immediately, while continuing the enforcement of Stage-I and Stage-II measures.

These agencies are required to maintain strict vigilance and intensify their efforts under the revised GRAP schedule.

Citizens have been urged to strictly follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III. Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and may consider further actions based on Delhi's air quality and IMD/IITM forecasts.

(KNN Bureau)