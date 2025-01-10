Maoist Movement Will Be Completely Eradicated: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Jan 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah has said that eradicating the Maoist movement is the objective of the Congress-led state government, adding that all protests must be peaceful and should not adopt violent means which is also his government's stance.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the surrendered Maoists into the mainstream by offering them roses and copies of the Indian at his home office, 'Krishna', in Bengaluru.

With the surrender of six Maoists, the Congress-led has declared Karnataka a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free state.

Speaking to the media at Mysuru Airport on Friday, the Chief Minister addressed the concerns and debates surrounding the surrender of Maoists and the seizure of their weapons.

Siddaramaiah also assured that measures are being taken to confiscate the surrendered Maoists' firearms.

He emphasised that protests should adhere to constitutional methods as even B.R. Ambedkar advocated and no one is permitted to take the law into their own hands.

Regarding reports of another Maoists' presence in Karnataka's Sringeri, the Chief Minister clarified that there is no concrete information.

However, he urged any such individuals must surrender before the law and integrate into the mainstream.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government does not need to prove its commitment to B.R. Ambedkar.

The government is dedicated to safeguarding the Constitution and upholding its principles, he added.

Reacting to senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement advising against chanting Ambedkar's name while simultaneously visiting Dalit homes as part of a campaign, CM Siddaramaiah said this shows BJP's lack of respect for Ambedkar.

He reminded that the Constitution was drafted during the Congress' rule, with Ambedkar at the helm of affairs.

He further alleged that during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, the BJP had considered amending the Constitution and that many of its party leaders as well as RSS members have historically opposed it.

Addressing the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, CM Siddaramaiah criticised the Central government for being insensitive to farmers' demands.

Despite hundreds of farmers losing their lives during the protests, the BJP-led Central government has shown no inclination to meet their legitimate demands, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah called the Central government "anti-farmer" and "inhumane".

Speaking on the ASHA workers' strike, the Chief Minister said that meetings were held with their representatives.

Previously, ASHA workers received a monthly honorarium of Rs 8,000, but the state government has now decided to raise it to Rs 10,000, including incentives. This has led to the strike being called off, he said, adding that the state's financial position is stable enough to support this decision.

A Cabinet meeting will be held at the Hindu pilgrimage centre, Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar on February 15, focusing on resolving local issues in the region, Siddaramaiah said.

He dismissed any concerns or confusion regarding this meeting.

Reacting to discussions about naming a road in Mysuru as "Siddaramaiah Aarogya Marg", the Chief Minister clarified that he has never requested anything to be named after him in his 45-year political career.

He also recalled rejecting an honorary doctorate offered by the Mysore University in the past.