Los Angeles Wildfires: LA Still In Danger, Residents Told Not To Return Home, Health Warnings Issued- 10 Key Updates

Wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles County, leaving devastation in their wake. As of Friday, the death toll has risen to 10, with more than 179,000 people forced to evacuate their homes. While authorities work to contain the blazes, strong winds persist, fanning the flames and causing further destruction.

From Fire Chief Kristin Crowley's warning that Los Angeles is still at risk, to the LA County Sheriff's advice against returning home due to hazardous conditions, the city continues to face ongoing dangers from the wildfires. Investigations are underway into a potential arson fire. With power outages affecting thousands and air quality reaching hazardous levels, health warnings have been issued. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect, and the CDC is advising vulnerable groups to stay indoors for safety.

Here are 10 key developments on the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles .

1. Fire Chief's Warning: LA is not out of danger

Los Angeles continues to grapple with the threat of wildfires , with LA Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley's warning that the city is not yet safe. Strong winds are expected to persist, fuelling the ongoing fires. Crowley assured the public that firefighters and first responders are focused on preventing loss of life and property, urging residents to stay vigilant and assist in emergency efforts.

2. LA Sheriff urges caution, warns against early return to homes

The LA County Sheriff's Office is urging residents not to rush back to their homes following evacuations, as downed power lines, open gas lines, and unstable structures still present grave risks. The sheriff's office stressed the importance of maintaining patrol visibility and preventing looting in affected areas, urging the public to respect safety protocols to avoid unnecessary rescues.

3. Kenneth fire: Arson suspected, probe on

A new fire in LA's West Valley area is under investigation for potential arson. Locals detained a suspect near the fire's origin, and investigators are working with the Los Angeles Police Department to determine if the individual was responsible for the Kenneth fire. Authorities are also examining possible links to other fires in the vicinity, with further investigations underway.

4. Gary Hall Jr. loses Olympic medals in Palisades Fire

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. confirmed he lost all of his 10 Olympic medals in the Palisades wildfire . In a heartfelt interview, Hall explained that he had no time to retrieve the medals as he fled the flames, prioritising his dog, medicine, and family keepsakes. Though the medals were lost, Hall emphasised that they were "just stuff" and that he would rebuild his life from scratch, underscoring the importance of family and memories over material items.

5. Power outages persist across LA County

At the height of the wildfire-related power outages, over 200,000 residents were without electricity. Although efforts have been made to restore power, over 90,000 households and businesses in LA County remain without electricity as of Friday morning. Crews are working around the clock to restore power, but disruptions are expected to persist in the wake of the ongoing fires.

6. Air quality deteriorates, masks urged in LA

With smoke from multiple wildfires lingering over Los Angeles , air quality has dropped to hazardous levels, prompting county officials to recommend wearing masks. The Los Angeles Unified School District has closed all campuses, and a wildfire smoke advisory remains in effect until Friday evening. Experts caution that fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5, poses severe health risks, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

7. Erroneous evacuation alert causes confusion

LA County officials have apologised for sending out incorrect evacuation alerts, which mistakenly instructed people in non-threat areas to evacuate. The alerts were meant for residents near the Kenneth Fire, but a technical error led to confusion across wider areas. The county has assured the public that it is working with FEMA to investigate the issue and ensure better communication in the future. Updated evacuation orders are available on AlertLA.

8. Drone collides with firefighting plane, investigation underway

A firefighting aircraft, a Canadair CL-415, was struck by a drone while battling the Palisades Fire . The collision caused damage to the plane, but fortunately, the aircraft landed safely without any injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident and has reminded the public that interfering with firefighting operations is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and a $75,000 fine.

9. Warnings remain for LA and Ventura Counties

A high-end Red Flag Warning remains in effect for LA and Ventura counties, with forecasts of dangerous fire conditions . The warning is in place due to strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures, which create an increased risk of wildfires. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, and the region is expected to experience elevated fire weather conditions throughout Friday. Forecasters predict that the critical fire danger will extend into next week.

10. Wildfire smoke poses health risks: CDC issues warning

The CDC is advising California residents to stay updated on air quality due to the ongoing wildfire smoke. The smoke can irritate the respiratory system, leading to coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant individuals, and those with respiratory issues, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease, are at greater risk and should take extra precautions. The CDC recommends staying indoors when directed by authorities, sealing off rooms from outdoor air, using portable air cleaners, and avoiding indoor burning to reduce exposure.