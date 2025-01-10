Nitish Kumar To Visit Darbhanga Today As Part Of Pragati Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, as part of his Pragati Yatra, will visit Darbhanga on January 11 (Saturday), where he will review development schemes and launch initiatives worth hundreds of crores.

His visit includes a packed schedule of inaugurations, inspections, and meetings to assess the progress of various schemes.

Nitish Kumar will arrive at the helipad in Bharathi, Singhwada block in Darbhanga via special helicopter at 10:40 a.m.

He will inaugurate a large shelter place at Bharathi.

At 11 a.m., he will go to Chandsar Pokhar, Simri Panchayat to interact with members of the fishermen's cooperation committee.

He will observe and inspect schemes under Saat Nischay at the Panchayat Government Building.

Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the new building of the Madhya Vidyalaya Simri and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) building.

He will also inspect the Poshan Vatika (Nutrition Garden) and inaugurate and lay the stone of different projects at Simri High School.

He will also inaugurate a playground built under MNREGA, followed by interaction with Jeevika Didi, Tola Sevak, and Vikas Mitra.

The Chief Minister will also visit Darbhanga bus station to inspect the proposal for its development as an international and interstate bus stop.

He will also announce the beautification of the pond at Harahi village.

At 12:30 p.m., he will visit Donar Chowk to observe solutions to traffic congestion at Donar Gumti and Karpuri Chowk.

Nitish Kumar will also inaugurate the new SSP Office building followed by a district-level review meeting with officials to assess development progress.

He will return to Patna at 3 p.m.

Political observers believe that the scheduled visit demonstrates CM Nitish Kumar's commitment to ensuring development and addressing local issues through direct engagement with the people and authorities.

Nitish Kumar is currently doing the second phase of the Pragati Yatra in Bihar and has visited Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Siwan and Saran districts so far.