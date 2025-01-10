Tusk: Ukraine Issues First Permits For Exhumation Of Volyn Tragedy Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Poland have reached agreements on search and exhumation work as regards Polish of the Volyn tragedy.

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk , stated this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Finally, a breakthrough. There is a decision on the first exhumations of Polish victims of the UPA. I would like to thank the ministers of culture of Poland and Ukraine for fruitful cooperation. We are awaiting further decisions," Tusk wrote.

Earlier, the Polish prime emphasized that the declaration of the absence of any obstacles to the search and exhumation work in Ukraine is the key to complete reconciliation of both peoples.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a joint statement was adopted following negotiations of the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Ukraine and Poland, Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski, in Warsaw. It states the parties are determined to resolve the controversial issues of the common past in the name of universal human values ​​and in the Christian spirit. The document says that in the shortest possible time, Ukraine and Poland will launch a joint Working Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland to achieve understanding between the parties.