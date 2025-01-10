Tinygemsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Expands Stake In Italian Serie B Club Juve Stabia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA)

has increased its ownership in SS Juve Stabia, known as“The Second Team of Naples,” from 21.74% to 34.62% following the second closing of its agreement with XX Settembre, the holding company of Club President Andrea Langella. The Ireland-based international holding company, focused on a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, aims to further solidify its presence in the Italian landscape. Executive Chairman Daniel McClory highlighted the expanded stake as a step toward scaling Brera's MCO and supporting Juve Stabia's growth in Serie B. The transaction is pending regulatory approval.

To view the full press release, visit



About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.

For more information, visit the company's website at



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by

IBN