ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Wolfspeed

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wolfspeed, Inc. (“Wolfspeed” or the“Company”) (NYSE: WOLF) and reminds investors of the January 17, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided the public with revenue projections that depended on Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley fabrication facility ramping its production to meet and/or exceed demand for its 200mm wafer product.

On November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and unveiled guidance for the second quarter well below expectations. While defendants had repeatedly claimed that 20% utilization of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility would result in $100 million revenue out of the facility, defendants now guided to a range 30% to 50% below that mark. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to“demand ... ramp[ing] more slowly than we originally anticipated” as“EV customers revise their launch time lines as the market works though this transition period.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Wolfspeed's revelation. The price of Wolfspeed's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.71 per share on November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed's stock price fell to $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024, a decline of about 39.24% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Wolfspeed's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

