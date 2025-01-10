Tangent Technologies, A Portfolio Company Of The Sterling Group, Announces The Appointment Of Kevin Potthoff As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Tangent Technologies ("Tangent" or "the Company"), has appointed Kevin Potthoff as Chief Executive Officer. Tangent is a leading of high-density polyethylene ("HDPE") synthetic lumber used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications, and marine decking.

Kevin has over twenty-five years of sales, operational, and leadership experience in engineered materials and building products manufacturing. Prior to joining Tangent, Kevin was CEO of Allura Fiber Cement Products, where he previously held roles as General Manager and Vice President of Sales. Prior to Allura, Kevin held sales roles at CertainTeed Corporation, James 5Hardie Building Products, and Louisiana Pacific Corporation. Throughout his career, Kevin has established a reputation for strategic vision and for transforming manufacturing businesses through operational optimization, revenue growth, and customer experience enhancement.

Guy De Feo, Tangent's retiring founder and CEO, noted, "We took time to search for the right leader to move the company forward and who has the experience and is passionate about what we do with a high desire to win – I have no doubt that, under Kevin's leadership, we will achieve even greater heights." John Griffin, Partner at The Sterling Group, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Tangent – he brings extensive engineered materials experience that will help drive continued innovation and scaling of our synthetic lumber products."

ABOUT TANGENT TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent is a leading manufacturer of synthetic lumber used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications, and marine decking. In recent years, synthetic lumber has become a leading substitute for traditional fabrication materials in outdoor living products and other applications given its durability and aesthetics. Tangent uses a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled waste streams as primary raw materials.

ABOUT THE STERLING GROUP

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 73 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $25 billion. Sterling currently has $9.2 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE Tangent Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED