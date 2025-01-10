Alpha Modus Appoints Accomplished Executive Thomas Gallagher As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Growth And Maximize Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Gallagher as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of the Company. In this role, Mr. Gallagher will oversee global revenue generation strategies, scaling operations, and aligning the Company's sales, marketing, and business development efforts to accelerate growth and deliver robust shareholder returns.

Mr. Gallagher brings over two decades of proven leadership in driving revenue growth, strategic expansion, and operational excellence in competitive markets. Most recently, Mr. Gallagher served as Senior Vice President of Services and Solutions at Zones , where he spearheaded transformative strategies that significantly enhanced sales and operational efficiency. Prior to that, he held pivotal roles including Chief Sales Officer of Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini North America and Vice President of Sales for North and South American Industries at DXC . His extensive experience also includes senior sales positions at IBM, HP/EDS, and AT&T.

"Thomas Gallagher is an outstanding addition to the Alpha Modus leadership team," said William Alessi, CEO. "His exceptional track record of delivering measurable results and building high-performing teams, coupled with his cross-industry expertise, will be instrumental as we target scaling our business and capitalizing on growth opportunities."

Throughout his career, Mr. Gallagher has demonstrated a deep understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to fostering strong relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders. At Alpha Modus, he will lead initiatives in sales, operations, marketing, pricing strategies, partnerships, and revenue management, positioning the company for sustainable growth and enhanced profitability.

"I am thrilled to join Alpha Modus at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Mr. Gallagher. "The Company has built a strong foundation as an AI innovator and IP owner and is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, unlock new revenue opportunities, and create lasting value for our shareholders."

This strategic appointment underscores Alpha Modus' commitment to advancing its growth strategy and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders. As Mr. Gallagher steps into this critical leadership role, Alpha Modus is squarely focused on achieving ambitious revenue targets and establishing its position as an industry leader.

About Thomas Gallagher

Mr. Gallagher is a seasoned technology executive with a robust background in sales and go-to-market leadership. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a degree in Systems Engineering, he served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps for five years. He currently resides in New Jersey.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus engages in creating, developing and licensing data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store experience at the point of decision. Alpha Modus's patent portfolio positions the Company as a leader in the evolving landscape of AI retail technology. With the ability to transform how consumers interact with brands at the point of sale, Alpha Modus is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable ROI for retailers and brands.

For additional information, please visit alphamodus.com .

