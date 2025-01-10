CAPTRUST Grows In Houston With Addition Of Wealth Covenant Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Advisors

(CAPTRUST) today announced that Wealth Covenant Group

(WCG) in Houston, TX has joined CAPTRUST.

WCG has served a select group of families and business owners as their trusted financial advisor, providing comprehensive financial and estate planning, asset protection, tax planning, and management services. Led by President Dennis Stavinoha, the firm brings three employees and $300 million in assets to CAPTRUST.

"We're excited to enhance our client service experience by utilizing CAPTRUST's extensive resources, investment team, research, and family office services," said Stavinoha. "Spending time with CAPTRUST colleagues in Texas and around the country amplified our feelings about the firm-that this is a place driven by a unified culture focused on clients, colleagues, and communities."

"We are thrilled to welcome Wealth Covenant Group to CAPTRUST. Their expertise and commitment to client service align perfectly with our mission and values," said Rick Shoff, managing director at CAPTRUST. "We've seen tremendous growth in Texas over the last five years and are excited to have the WCG team plug into our resources in the Houston market and beyond."

WCG joined CAPTRUST in December 2024 and, consistent with other transactions, will take on the CAPTRUST brand. CAPTRUST now has 12 offices and 188 employees in Texas.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 as an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs.

