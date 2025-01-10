Pneumococcal Vaccine market Forecast to Surge to US$ 14.43 Billion by 2032, Achieving a Remarkable 6.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

Pneumococcal Vaccine Forecast to Surge to US$ 14.43 Billion by 2032, Achieving a Remarkable 6.4% CAGR

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The pneumococcal vaccine market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2023, global sales income reached USD 8.27 billion. Predicted to boost at a robust CAGR of 6.4%, the market is estimated to reach USD 14.43 billion by 2032.What is Pneumococcal Vaccine?Pneumococcal illness is normal in young children, but grownups have a substantial probability of grave illness and death. Pneumococcal vaccines assist safeguard against pneumococcal infections involving invasive illness. Invasive illness indicates that bacteria occupy components of the body, such as blood, that are usually liberated from germs.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01CDC endorses pneumococcal vaccination for persons dependent on their age or if they possess specific probability conditions. Pneumococcal vaccines are the foremost method to safeguard against grave pneumococcal contamination. Government initiatives highlight the growing global allegiance to confronting pneumococcal contaminations, impacting the pneumococcal vaccine market growth favorably.Who Makes Pneumococcal Vaccine?.GSK plc.Pfizer Inc..Merck KGaA.Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd..CSL Ltd..Sanofi S.A..Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd..Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Johnson & Johnson.AstraZeneca.Novavaxare some of the leading players in the pneumococcal vaccine market.The market is splintered. The growing funding in R&D for pneumococcal vaccines and contemporary technology influence the global market. Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In April 2024, Merck declared outcomes from the STRIDE-10 Phase 3 trial of its exploratory V116 pneumococcal vaccine at the ESCMID Global conference in Barcelona. V116, a 21-valent vaccine, exhibited superlative immune reactions, as contrasted to PPSV23 for allocated serotypes and better outcomes for extra serotypes..In December 2023, Sinovac Life Science declared clinical attempts for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13) that involves 13 serotypes amidst children of age classification 2-23 months and 3-60 months.What's Driving Market Forward?Effective Vaccine Distribution: The expression of several associations for vaccine dissemination is anticipated to escalate the demand for pneumococcal vaccines worldwide, causing market growth. For instance, in 2022, GAVI registered that the scope of the third dose of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV3) surged to 70%, up from 56% in 2019-2021.Growing Cases of Pneumococcal Illnesses: The rising cases of pneumococcal illnesses covering all age categories are driving the market ahead. Growing cases of contamination involving grave conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia are pushing the demand for productive, prohibitive measures. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on pneumococcal vaccine market sales.Rising Favourable Government Policies: The market is foremost propelled by government advantages and health strategies that encourage extensive vaccination. Strategies involve embracing pneumococcal vaccines into pattern immunization programs and approving them for high-probability categories such as grown-ups and young children.

Which Region Leads Market Growth?

North America: North America accounted for the largest pneumococcal vaccine market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a robust healthcare framework and an escalating aggregate of FDA consent.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to growing funding for vaccine advancement and a speedily burgeoning population.

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Vaccine Type Outlook
.Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
.Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine

By Product Outlook
.Prevnar 13
.Synflorix
.Pneumovax23
.Others

By End User Outlook
.Public Sector
.Private Sector

By Regional Outlook
.North America
oUS
oCanada
.Europe
oGermany
oFrance
oUK
oItaly
oSpain
oNetherlands
oRussia
oRest of Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oJapan
oIndia
oMalaysia
oSouth Korea
oIndonesia
oAustralia
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oSaudi Arabia
oUAE
oIsrael
oSouth Africa
oRest of the Middle East & Africa
.Latin America
oMexico
oBrazil
oArgentina
oRest of Latin America

FAQs:

How much is the pneumococcal vaccine market?
The market size was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 14.43 billion by 2032.

Which region held the highest share in the pneumococcal vaccine market?
North America held the largest share.

Which segment by type analysis had the highest revenue share in the market?
The pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV) segment had the largest revenue share in the market.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2024-2032.

Browse More Research Reports:
Amyloidosis Treatment Market:
Spatial Proteomics Market:
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:
GLP-1 Analogues Market:
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: 