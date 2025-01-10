Shahdag Hosts Opening Ceremony Of Ski Mountaineering World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ski Mountaineering has started in Shahdag, Azernews reports.

Secretary-General of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, Jordi Canals Fontan, highly praised the preparatory work carried out by Azerbaijan for the organization of the World Cup and the support provided for the development of this sport.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Florian Sengstschmid said that since October 2022, the organization has been a member of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation and has successfully hosted international competitions since last year.

According to him, the coaching faculty for alpine skiing established at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport will make a significant contribution to the future development of this sport.

Noting that hosting the World Cup in Azerbaijan is an important event in the sporting history of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the ShahdagTourism Center Rustam Najafov said that these competitions will not only demonstrate the skill and determination of the athletes but will also promote the values of friendship and solidarity, bringing them together.

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup is considered one of the qualifying competitions for obtaining a license for the Winter Olympics, which will take place in 2026.

The events will be held from January 10 to 13, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center.

Around 130 athletes from 26 countries, including Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) will participate in the tournament.

They will compete in the sprint on January 10, the vertical race on January 11, and the individual race on January 13.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Nazrin Garibova and Seid Sadraddinov.