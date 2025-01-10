Shahdag Hosts Opening Ceremony Of Ski Mountaineering World Cup
Laman Ismayilova
The Ski Mountaineering World Cup has started in Shahdag,
Azernews reports.
Secretary-General of the International Ski Mountaineering
Federation, Jordi Canals Fontan, highly praised the preparatory
work carried out by Azerbaijan for the organization of the World
Cup and the support provided for the development of this sport.
Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation
Florian Sengstschmid said that since October 2022, the organization
has been a member of the International Ski Mountaineering
Federation and has successfully hosted international competitions
since last year.
According to him, the coaching faculty for alpine skiing
established at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and
Sport will make a significant contribution to the future
development of this sport.
Noting that hosting the World Cup in Azerbaijan is an important
event in the sporting history of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the
ShahdagTourism Center Rustam Najafov said that these competitions
will not only demonstrate the skill and determination of the
athletes but will also promote the values of friendship and
solidarity, bringing them together.
The Ski Mountaineering World Cup is considered one of the
qualifying competitions for obtaining a license for the Winter
Olympics, which will take place in 2026.
The events will be held from January 10 to 13, with the support
of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the International Ski
Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation,
and the Shahdag Tourism Center.
Around 130 athletes from 26 countries, including Authorised
Neutral Athlete (ANA) will participate in the tournament.
They will compete in the sprint on January 10, the vertical race
on January 11, and the individual race on January 13.
Azerbaijan will be represented by Nazrin Garibova and Seid
Sadraddinov.
