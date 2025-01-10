Nithin Kamath Praises Nikhil's Feat In True Sibling Style: 'He Failed To Ask PM Modi A Question'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast – 'People By WTF' – with Prime Narendra Modi garnering public attention, Nithin Kamath on Friday took a fun jibe at his brother stating he had a question which Nikhil failed to ask to PM Modi.

Taking to LinkedIn, Nithin wrote, "I had a question that Nikhil Kamath failed to ask: What is PM Narendra Modi skin regimen?"

However, Nitin lauded his brother and Zerodha co-founder for the podcast with PM Modi and added, "Jokes apart, this is epic! Nikhil Kamath started doing podcasts a year ago, and now getting our PM on it is incredible."

Earlier, Nikhil Kamath had shared a trailer of his podcast with PM Modi where the duo were discussing similarities between politics, leadership and entrepreneurship.

