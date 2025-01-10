Head Of Libyan National Unity Government Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Date
1/10/2025 5:00:14 AM
HE Head of the government of National Unity of the State of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Dr Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
