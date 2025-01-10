Two Employees Of Telecom Company Arrested For Cyber Fraud In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 10 (IANS) A cybercrime team of the Gurugram in Haryana have arrested two employees of a leading company who had allegedly provided virtual numbers to Indonesian and Chinese fraudsters to cheat people through WhatsApp/Telegram in the name of part-time job/investment.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) ​​Crime Unit, said the police team of Cyber ​​East, Gurugram and the joint team of Indian Cyber ​​Coordination Centre (I4C), Union of Home Affairs took action based on technical analysis and nabbed the suspects on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Walia, a resident of District Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), and Hemant Sharma.

The accused were arrested under sections 318(4), 319, 61(2) BNS at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime East, Gurugram.

According to the police, the complainant filed a complaint that he received a call from a landline number in Gurugram in which he was offered a part-time job. The complainant/victim had to post reviews of different hotels. On completing the task, Rs 200 was transferred to the victim's bank account. After that, the victim was added to the Telegram group by the accused.

Small amounts were transferred to his account 2-3 times for some tasks. Later, he was coaxed to transfer money to invest in these tasks and generate big profits. More money was demanded from him when he sought to withdraw his money.

During police interrogation, it was found that Neeraj worked as a site verifier in the telecom company and Hemant was his team leader.

"The accused had issued the landline number/DID number used in the crime in the name of Ekamdarsh ​​Services Pvt Ltd. Despite the above company not being present on the mentioned site, the accused violated TRAI rules and issued a landline number in the name of the above company," Diwan said.

Using the above number, the companions of the accused cheated people in the name of task-based investment.

The accused also disclosed that, in connivance with the operational manager of Ekamdarsh ​​Services Pvt Ltd, a company registered at a fake address, had provided many more numbers to an Indonesian person apart from the above landline number/DID number.

"In connection with the matter further investigation is underway. The accused have been taken on police remand for intensive interrogation," ACP Diwan added.

Two mobile phones used in committing the fraud have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.