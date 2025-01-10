Cbdnewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Reports On Promising Results From Study On INM-089 Treatment Of Dry AMD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the research, development, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, is reporting on additional preclinical data for INM-089, a proprietary small molecule compound acting as a preferential signaling ligand of cannabinoid receptor 1 (“CB1”) and cannabinoid receptor 2 (“CB2”). The reported data continues to demonstrate positive pharmacological effects in the of dry age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”). According to the announcement,

in vivo

preclinical studies in AMD disease models show that INM-089 delivers improved retinal pigment epithelium integrity, neuroprotection and photoreceptor improvement. Earlier results showed that INM-089 also preserved retinal function and improved the thickness of the outer nuclear layer of the retina, where photoreceptors are located.“We are very excited with the data from recent preclinical studies demonstrating both significant functional and pathological improvements from INM-089 in the AMD model,” said InMed Pharmaceuticals SVP of preclinical research and development Dr. Eric Hsu in the press release.“While a few treatment options are currently available, their efficacy is limited and may be associated with several undesirable side effects. We see an opportunity for INM-089 to slow the progression and to fill a significant gap in the treatment of this chronic disease.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. The company is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of proprietary cannabinoid-analog therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

