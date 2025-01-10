Fishat Prepares For $FHAT Presale On January 10 With Solidproof Audit And KYC

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Novo mesto, Slovenia, 10th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Fishat , a community-centric memecoin built on Solana, announced that the $FHAT token presal will take place on January 10 on SolSale. In preparation for this event, the project announced it successfully passed an audit and KYC team verification with Solidproof, one of the industry's top auditors.

Fishat plans to become a reputable Aqua-themed memecoin. The project includes its community in development decisions on the blockchain and its impact in the real world. Notably, Fishat aims to support coral reef preservation through member donations.

The $FHAT token presale is one of the most important milestones in Fishat's development plan. The event will start on January 10 at 00:00 UTC and end on January 31 at 00:00 UTC. Memecoin enthusiasts can purchase $FHAT for a minimum of 0.100 SOL and a maximum of 20 SOL. The Fishat team has set a soft cap at 200 SOL and a hard cap at 2,000 SOL.

The Fishat memecoin is“designed to capitalize on the viral nature of memes by taking advantage of the unexplored deep-sea market.” $FHAT has a total supply of 1.000.000.000 tokens, 10% of which are reserved for the upcoming presale and distributed as follows:



Liquidity on Raydium (55%)

SolSale fee (5%)

Marketing (10%)

CEX listings (10%)

Team (10%) Treasury for future goals (10%)

The remaining $FHAT supply (900.000.000 tokens) will go toward Liquidity (60%), CEX Listings (10%), Marketing (10%), Team (9.5%), and a Seed Sale (0.5%). The latter is an event dedicated to the project's early investors who helped it launch.

The Fishat team announced another important event for the project and its growing community-passing an audit and KYC team verificatio with Solidproof. The two procedures enhance the project's reliability and increase investors' trust. Solidproof is a renowned auditing company in the Web3 landscape and a respectable source of credibility regarding the viability of up-and-coming projects.

After the $ FHAT presale, Fishat will aim for other milestones in its ambitious roadmap. Its plans include securing listings for FHAT on top-tier crypto exchanges and striking collaborations with high-profile industry influencers. Next, the project wants to release a Fishat NFT Collection and Fishat-branded merchandise. Later, Fishat will attempt to expand globally through strategic partnerships and enhanced marketing efforts.

About Fishat

Fishat is a new memecoin built on the Solana blockchain. The project harnesses Solana's renowned speed and scalability to ensure low transaction fees and high throughput. It also can provide seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and NFT marketplaces.

Fishat stands out from other memecoins through its community-first approach and an intense focus on growth and sustainability. Besides building a solid project on the blockchain, Fishat aims to impact the real world by promoting eco-friendly initiatives. The project welcomes donations for coral reef preservation via cora .

Additionally, Fishat has a unique story – that of a stylish fish sporting a hat while exploring the deep-sea market. Its appealing brand will soon cover the project's planned NFT collection and Fishat merchandise. The two releases are much-anticipated by the rapidly increasing Fishat community.

More importantly, Fishat differs from other memecoins launched on Solana, which generally last very little before being proven as scams. Fishat addresses the increasing concern over scam projects in the memecoin sector by launching directly with an audited smart contract and a KYC team verification. Moreover, the team's tokens will remain locked for 10 years, guaranteeing the project's legitimacy.

The Fishat team has this transparent approach to memecoins thanks to its solid expertise and dedication to changing the memecoin space. The team has been in the crypto space since 2017, and its experience is visible in the project's solid protocol, tokenomics, and ambitious roadmap.

The $FHAT token presal is just around the corner. The event represents a unique opportunity for memecoin lovers to onboard a lighthearted project in its early days.

