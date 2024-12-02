How The Clorox Company Delivers Innovative Experiences In 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) With a deep understanding of consumer megatrends and utilization of advanced technologies like AI and data clouds, this year Clorox continued to drive enduring innovation across our products, and business operations.

FY24 HIGHLIGHTS



Achieved our 2025 goal of knowing 100M consumers , helping us gain informed insights, deliver greater personalization to consumers and improve marketing return on investment.

Launched new collaborations with Walmart and Instacart to create personalized, more frictionless and farther-reaching shopping experiences.

Reduced our cycle time on innovation discovery by 50% through implementation of AI- and generative AI-enabled Digital Core to build bigger ideas faster. Introduced innovation across seven major brands to meet consumers' needs and support their well-being, including new products from Burt's Bees, Clorox, Glad and more.

GETTING TO KNOW 100 MILLION CONSUMERS

This year we met and surpassed our goal to know 100 million consumers, enabling better insights so we can meet consumers' needs wherever they are in their journey and whenever they're most receptive to hearing from us. To reach this milestone, we implemented a centralized cloud solution that allows us to store, enrich and activate our first-party data in a privacy-compliant manner. In powerful combination with our new digital asset management tool, the result is more personalized content and effective brand engagement across our entire portfolio of brands.

What does it look like in action? During cold and flu season, our Clorox brand adopted a new approach to authentically connecting with consumers. We leveraged data to gain a nuanced understanding of consumer needs, applying advanced AI algorithms to monitor signals across social media platforms, consumer reviews and market trends. This allowed us to gauge consumer sentiments and to identify their current and emerging needs. Then, we tailored our marketing outreach for maximum relevance and impact, with choiceful decisions about targeted digital advertising, influencer partnerships and how we place products in retail environments.

HARNESSING SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION TO TACKLE PLASTIC WASTE

Minimizing waste is top of mind as we formulate, manufacture and package our products, because delivering value to our consumers means helping them reduce the environmental impact left behind.

While we are proud of our work to reduce packaging waste, we remain realistic about the challenges, including a cyberattack which disrupted near-term plans to advance our 2030 plastic and waste reduction goals. We are taking stock of our goal progress while considering controllable as well as dynamic factors that will impact our ability to achieve them. This includes access to high-quality, post-consumer recycled plastic, limited recycling infrastructure and packaging technology, particularly for film and flexible materials that are not recyclable.

As we re-assess our goals, we continue to integrate sustainability into our business. Our business units have developed plans to enhance the sustainability of packaging for their product portfolios and have tailored sustainability targets that advance our overall enterprise goals. In recent years we also advanced the circularity of our product portfolio by introducing packaging formats across Brita, Clorox and Burt's Bees products that enable consumers to refill and reuse primary packaging.

Recognizing that progress does not happen in a vacuum, our company continues to collaborate and advance solutions with industry groups, including the Association of Plastic Recyclers, CDP, Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy, rePurpose Global and the U.S. Plastics Pact. We also support Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which is critical for advancing waste management globally. We are doing our part to advocate in favor and support EPR through our participation in AMERIPEN, Circular Action Alliance and the Consumer Brands Association.

Learn more about Clorox's broader business wins and social impact efforts in its full 2024 Annual Report.