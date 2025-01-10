Jan 8 Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Most Massive Since War-Start - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian on Zaporizhzhia on January 8, the city saw 123 civilians being and another 13 killed. This is the largest casualty toll of a single attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, stated this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"This is the largest incident since the full-scale invasion, where such a massive casualty toll is recorded," he said.

He recalled that 13 people died as a result of the strike, and 123 people were injured. Among those affected, 66 remain in hospitals, 11 of them in intensive care in grave condition. The rest of the injured civilians are on outpatient treatment.

UN mission onattack: Glide bombs become one of greatest threats to civilians

Fedorov noted that the reason for such a large number of casualties was that the enemy attacked the city at a time when people were leaving work, about to do their commute.

As a result of the airstrike, two buses were destroyed with passengers in one of them being killed, and two people were killed in a tram. Thirty-six vehicles were also damaged.

It was earlier reported that the enemy employed a FAB-500 bomb with a glide function in the deadly air raid.