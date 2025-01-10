(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

TRUMP'S STATEMENT ON UKRAINE'S MEMBERSHIP

On December 7, U.S. President-elect Donald stated that he "can understand the feelings" of Russia regarding Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO, which was allegedly supported by Joe Biden.

● Commenting on the statement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that no quick conclusions should be drawn about the future policy of the White House.

● In recent years, Ukraine has repeatedly received what it was initially denied: modern NATO weapons, permission to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons, etc.

● Today, Ukraine must do everything possible to obtain reliable security guarantees, the best of which is NATO membership.

● The reason for Russia's invasion is not Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO but the unfulfilled imperial ambitions of Putin and his regime.

● If the Kremlin is allowed to dictate the foreign policy of sovereign states, it will undermine the established international order, which is based on the rule of law rather than the law of force.

BUDAPEST'S MANIPULATIVE ACCUSATIONS

On January 7, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of causing the rise in gas prices in the EU, allegedly due to Kyiv's refusal to transit natural gas from Russia.

● The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called such accusations part of Budapest's politically motivated information campaign for domestic purposes.

● In fact, the European Commission has confirmed that Kyiv decision was announced in advance and did not affect consumer gas prices in the EU.

● The EU is successfully diversifying its energy supply sources. Only Hungary and Slovakia have failed in this task.

● Budapest's actions contradict the joint European strategy to overcome energy dependence on Russia, thereby playing into the hands of the aggressor state.

● Lobbyists advocating for the supply of Russian fuel to the EU are essentially protecting the Kremlin's revenues, which it uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

DEMINING IN UKRAINE

In 2024, sappers surveyed, cleared or demined about 17,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land.

● Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 35,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been returned to use - more than the area of the entire Odesa region.

● 73 mine action operators have been certified in Ukraine, with almost 5,500 specialists involved in this area.

● In 2024, Ukraine launched a market for demining agricultural land services. The state fully covers the cost of work for farmers by private operators.

● During the full-scale war, international partners have allocated nearly $1.1 billion for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

● Approximately 139,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory remain potentially mined.

● The government is doing everything to ensure that the demining of Ukraine happens as quickly as possible - over years, not decades