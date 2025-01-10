Young Boy Found Dead At Rented Accommodation In Srinagar
Date
1/10/2025 6:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A young boy was found dead at his rented room in Amda Kadal area of Srinagar on Friday.
A Police official said that boy identified as Showkat Ahmad Naikoo, son of Ghulam Mohammad Naik, a resident of Ahlan Gadole, Kokernag was found dead at his rented room in Amda Kadal Srinagar, reported news agency JKNS.
The official said tha the cognizance of the incident has been taken, and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
