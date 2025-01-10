Pallavi Joshi Goes The Extra Mile For 'The Delhi Files'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Pallavi Joshi is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming drama, "The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter". Going by the recent reports doing rounds, 'The Kashmir Files' actress spends around 40-70 hours a week rehearsing with the actors of the drama.

Pallavi Joshi is not just acting in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial but is also producing it. If the sources are to be believed, the actress is deeply engrossed in each and every aspect of the production, making sure everything goes smoothly. She has been putting in a lot of hard work for the drama, spending hours working closely with actors and being present on set to oversee operations.

A source close to the project stated,“Pallavi Joshi is making tremendous efforts, dedicating 40 to 70 hours a week for rehearsals with her actors. She's closely involved in every aspect, from taking rehearsals to being actively present on set, ensuring that everything in the production runs smoothly and efficiently.”

In addition to this, Pallavi Joshi also paid a lot of attention to the research for "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter" to ensure authenticity. The actress made sure that the props and musical instruments used in the film were true to the partition era.

Made under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, "The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter" has been jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, the drama is scheduled to be released across the globe on 15th August this year.

Meanwhile, Pallavi Joshi joined the entertainment industry as a child artist back in 1973. She went on to become a part of several acclaimed TV shows such as "Talaash", "Aarohan", "Alpviram", and "Justujoo". Most recently, she was a part of critically acclaimed films like "Kashmir Files" and "The Vaccine War". The actress is the recipient of not one, not two, but three National Film Awards.