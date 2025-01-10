US-China Race For AI's Next Frontier Is Already On

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On December 26, the Chinese AI lab DeepSeek announced their v3 model.

Deploying underpowered chips designed to meet US-imposed restrictions and just US$5.6 million in training costs, DeepSeek achieved performance matching OpenAI's GPT-4, a model that reportedly cost over $100 million to train.

Like most Chinese labs, DeepSeek open-sourced their new model, allowing anyone to run their own version of the now state-of-the-art system.

The announcement came amidst growing concern in Silicon Valley that the massive progress in AI capabilities has already reached an end. Had DeepSeek released their model four days earlier, it would have seemed that the future of AI lay in optimization and cost reduction rather than capability breakthroughs.

Instead, the announcement came within a week of OpenAI's demonstration of o3, a new model that would rank in the 99.9th percentile of all competitive coders and could correctly solve the world's hardest math problems at 10 times the rate of its predecessor.