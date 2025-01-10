Australian Open: I Can Be A Dangerous Opponent For Anyone, Says Raducanu Ahead Of Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 10 (IANS) Emma Raducanu has declared herself ready to face the challenges of the Australian Open, expressing confidence in her ability to compete with the best after recovering from a back spasm. The 22-year-old British star, who pulled out of the Auckland warm-up last week, has been training at Melbourne Park and is optimistic about her chances.

Raducanu revealed during her pre-tournament press that the spasm occurred in London while preparing for the season. "One morning I was warming up, bent over to tie my laces, and I had a spasm. That was really it," she explained. "It took a while to clear. I've had them before. They've usually settled within a few days. But this one niggled for a couple of weeks."

The injury disrupted her preparations, forcing her to miss vital practice sessions and withdraw from her first scheduled tournament. Despite the interruption, Raducanu has made a strong recovery, bolstered by a solid block of training over the past ten days.

Raducanu's spirits have been lifted by her performances in practice matches against top players in Melbourne. "I've been playing sets with top players," she said. "I'm feeling like I'm holding my own more than ok in those instances and practices. I feel pretty good about my game. I think I can be a dangerous opponent for anyone really."

Her first challenge comes in the form of a tricky opening-round draw against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, a player with vast experience on the big stage. Raducanu acknowledged the challenge but embraced the opportunity to play with an underdog mentality. "She's a player with a lot of experience. I guess I'm coming in with the underdog mentality," she remarked.

A key component of Raducanu's preparation for 2024 is her collaboration with renowned fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Known for his work with elite athletes, Nakamura is tasked with enhancing Raducanu's physical resilience, a critical area given her struggles with injuries over the past year.

Raducanu described the process as ongoing: "I think building a body is a continuous process. It's not something you necessarily put a timeline on. Even when you're a top athlete, there are always things you can do better."

She already feels improvements in her physical performance, particularly in explosiveness and reactivity. "I feel like I'm quite reactive and explosive. My warm-ups aren't just warm-ups; they're more like a bit of a session. I feel just ready to go when I'm on the court," she explained.

While Raducanu faces her challenges, Britain's leading woman, Katie Boulter, enters the Australian Open with high hopes and rising confidence. The 22nd seed is targeting a place in the world's top 10 after an impressive start to the year.

Boulter's confidence was evident in her performance at the United Cup, where she pushed world No. 2 Iga Swiatek to the limit. Reflecting on the match, she said, "Iga is one of the best in the game. I really felt like I could have gotten over that line. That kind of mindset is going to help me win those matches."

With her focus on maintaining composure against top players, Boulter believes she can climb even higher in the rankings. "I believe that number is by my name for a reason. I want to move it higher and higher," she added.

Both Raducanu and Boulter will look to make strong starts at the Australian Open. While Raducanu faces a challenging draw and continues her journey of physical and mental rebuilding, Boulter seeks to capitalise on her momentum and establish herself among the game's elite.