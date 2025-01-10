Congress Mocks PM Modi's Podcast With Nikhil Kamath, Takes Swipe At 'Mai Bhi Manushya Hoon, Devta Thoda Hoon' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) on Friday mocked Prime Narendra Modi's 'Mai bhi manushya hoon, devta thoda hoon' remark which he made in a podcast and called it 'damage control' to his not 'born biologically' remark. After a recent episode of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast 'People By WTF' with PM Modi came to light, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the Prime Minister in a contrasting clip he posted.

He shared a video clip from May 2024 of an interview with News18 on the river Ganga, PM Modi commented that he felt he was not 'born biologically' but one 'sent by God', along with the remark he made on Nikhil Kamath hosted podcast.

“This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control ,” said Jairam Ramesh in the post on social media platform X.

PM Modi can be heard saying in one of the answers that he can commit mistakes like humans do and that he is not a God, in his reply to Kamath.“When I became CM (of Gujarat), I gave a speech. I said publicly that people commit mistakes, " PM Modi said in Hindi during the podcast.

PM Modi's 'damage control' measures come months after he drew backlash for saying 'he is not biological but sent by God.' He made this statement in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The PM invited sharp criticism from his political rivals including the Congress after he said that he believed that he was born biologically when his mother was alive. "After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me," PM Modi said in the interview with the news channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the podcast with Kamath was his first so far. After Kamath expressed that he felt nervous and believed that it will be a tough conversation for him, PM Modi replied,“I don't know how it will go with your audience.”