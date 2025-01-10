US President Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: When Is The Swearing-In? Date, Time And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Inauguration Day 2025: Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump will assume the office of the US President for the second time taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

When is Trump's Inauguration Day?

Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time.

| Trump's hush money sentencing set for Friday after SC denies delay request

This year, Trump's inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King J . Day, making it the first time in this century that a president will be sworn in on a federal holiday. Inauguration Day usually falls on January 20 (or 21 if January 20 is on a Sunday), but this overlap has led to unique scheduling.

What time is the Trump Inauguration?

The inauguration day will begin with President-elect Donald Trump 's Swearing-In, which will begin at 12 pm Eastern Time or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time on January 20.

JD Vance will also be sworn in as Vice President of the United States on the Inauguration Day. Usually, the Vice President is sworn in before the President.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC )manages the Inauguration Day events and has declared“Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise” as a theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.

| Can Trump bring hope, and Biden wisdom?

The theme honours the Founders' dedication to future generations of Americans to safeguard the longevity of the democratic system of government.

What is the Schedule of Inauguration Day?

The JCCIC has not released a timetable or the names of speakers, musical artists, or other guests who will be present during the inauguration.