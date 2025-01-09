Roundup: Regional Countries Congratulate Joseph Aoun On Election As Lebanon's President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon's chief, Joseph Aoun, was elected president, in the second round of the presidential vote held yesterday.

Aoun, 60, obtained 99 votes in the second round of the electoral session, which was attended by 128 members of parliament. His victory marks the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

Following the election, Aoun entered the parliament building in downtown Beirut, to swear his oath before lawmakers and deliver an inaugural speech.

Aoun acknowledged“the need for change in Lebanon's system,” and underscored“the importance of legal and judicial reform.”

“Interference in the judiciary is forbidden, there will be no immunity for criminals or corrupt individuals. No place for mafias, drug trafficking, or money laundering in Lebanon,” he said.

According to Lebanese TV channel Al Jadeed, Aoun also pledged in the speech, to“call for parliamentary consultations as soon as possible, to choose a prime minister,” and“confirm the state's right to monopolise the carrying of weapons.”

“We will invest in the army to control and secure the borders in the south and demarcate them in the east and north, fight terrorism, implement international resolutions, and prevent Israeli attacks on Lebanon,” he said, adding, he will restore all parts of Lebanon the Israeli army has destroyed.

Aoun urged starting“a serious and equal dialogue with Syria” on relations. He said, he is committed to the free economy, and will work to“pass the draft law on expanded administrative decentralisation.”

Political division in Lebanon resulted in a vacant presidential position, following the end of former President Michel Aoun's term on Oct 31, 2022. The parliament had failed to elect a president for the country in 12 electoral sessions. A caretaker government has been running the country during the presidential vacuum.

Congratulating Aoun on his election, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said, the election is another step towards“consolidating stability and strengthening the state of institutions.”

In a post on social media platform X, al-Sudani said, Iraq remains“determined to support the steadfastness of the Lebanese, in the face of any aggression or threat that destabilises the security of this brotherly country.”

In a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, extended congratulations to Aoun, as well as, the Lebanese government, people and political groups and parties, saying, the new president's election was an outcome of a consensus and agreement among the majority of the Lebanese groups and parties.

He also described the election as a success for the entire Lebanon, expressing hope that it would lead to the promotion of national unity and solidarity, facilitate Lebanon's progress and development, and help the Lebanese overcome the challenges and problems, including the economic ones, facing them.

Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, described the election as the main path to consolidating stability and strengthening institutions in Lebanon.

“My sincere congratulations to Lebanon on the election of His Excellency President Joseph Aoun as the new president of the country after a long wait. All best wishes to the new President for success in his new duties and to the people of Lebanon for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

For his part, Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, congratulated the Lebanese new president in a phone conversation, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi reaffirmed that“Egypt will always back Lebanon and its sovereignty, and is ready to offer all means of support for a new beginning of Lebanon where stability and security prevail.”

In a post on X, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Aoun, saying,“I wish him success in leading his country and its people to further stability, development, and progress, and I look forward to working with him to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon.”– NNN-NNA

