Ultima Genomics Announces UG 100TM Sequencing Platform Selected For UK Biobank's Groundbreaking Human Proteome Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The UK Biobank project, announced today, aims to investigate how fluctuations in protein levels during mid- to late-life may influence progression and overall health. This comprehensive dataset will offer researchers invaluable insights into the biological mechanisms behind diseases and will help drive the development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

"Being chosen for this ambitious project underscores the high-throughput, cost-effective capabilities of Ultima's NGS technology and its pivotal role in enabling large-scale research projects and its complementarity with the Olink technology," said Gilad Almogy, CEO of Ultima Genomics. "This initiative represents a cornerstone effort in the second era of the Human Genome Project and sets a new benchmark for population-scale health studies. With access to high-quality and low-cost sequencing technology, UK Biobank, its consortia members, and other researchers can confidently pursue larger and more comprehensive studies, including those adding additional layers of omics information like protein to nucleic acid sequencing. Our platform was designed to unlock biology at a scale previously thought impossible, and we are proud to support UK Biobank in advancing human health discoveries."

"UK Biobank's proteomic dataset has the potential to enable more powerful biomarker discovery, more accurate disease prediction, and more successful drug development. Analysing samples from two time points in the same volunteer will allow us to examine how protein levels change across hundreds of health and disease states over time, at an unprecedentedly large scale."

"This will represent one of the world's largest ever biopharmaceutical research collaborations, underlining the growing importance of proteomics as a drug discovery tool. I can't wait to see how the scientific community will explore these data to pinpoint molecular drivers of disease progression, disease subtypes, and aging."



proteomics research, with the potential to redefine how we understand and treat disease," said Carl Raimond, president Proteomic Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer and, to that end, we are proud to collaborate with organizations that share our goals and provide complementary technologies. We look forward to seeing the advancements achieved from the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project powered by our combined platforms."

The protein abundance analysis via sequencing by counting for UK Biobank's project will be conducted using the Olink® Explore HT proteomics platform and Ultima's UG 100TM sequencing platform, with the actual sequencing performed at the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), one of the world's largest human genetics sequencing and research facilities. The collaboration further highlights UG 100's exceptional capacity to meet the demanding requirements of large-scale high-throughput genomic research.

