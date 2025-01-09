Everton Coach Sean Dyche Sacked
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: Everton boss Sean Dyche has been shown the door after less than two years in post.
U-18s coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will replace the 53-year-old for the Goodison Park's FA Cup game against Peterborough on Thursday.
Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table with 17 points, having won only three games and drawn eight out of 19 this season.
