Ukraine's Parliament Amends Procedure For Military Registration Of 17-Year-Olds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law outlining new procedures for the military registration of 17-year-old citizens and their medical examinations during basic military training.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos parliamentary faction, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

The legislative initiative, numbered 12076, was supported by 298 members of parliament.

The law stipulates that each year, from January 1 to July 31, male Ukrainian citizens who turn 17 during the year of registration will be added to the military conscription registry.

Under current legislation, the registration of 17-year-olds takes place annually from January through March.

The new regulations also allow conscripts to register through the "Reserve+" application or by visiting military recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) in person, submitting the necessary documents.

It is noted that 17-year-olds who fail to register during the required period can only be added to the registry after personally visiting the TCC.

During martial law, the heads of higher military education institutions or higher education institutions with military training units may reduce the duration of officer reserve training programs by half.

Additionally, women volunteers who are fit for military service in terms of health and age and wish to undergo basic military training can register for military service voluntarily by submitting an application.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law to create a unified register of military personnel, which includes electronic identifiers for servicemembers.