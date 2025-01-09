Transforming PTSD Treatment: GATC Health's AI-Powered Multiomics Platform Unlocking Breakthroughs In Drug Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC is redefining the landscape of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and drug discovery through its proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The company's groundbreaking work, detailed in the American Journal of Biomedical Science and Research article, "Novel, Artificial Intelligence-based Approaches to the Mitigation and Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Affected Populations," highlights GATC Health's transformative approach to risk prediction and drug discovery.

Traditional genetic-based methods for understanding PSTD and associated treatment discovery are inherently limited. In contrast, GATC Health's MAT platform analyzes multiomic data-detailed layers of biological information to enable a holistic view of biological systems-to uncover the complex relationships between molecular targets and PTSD pathophysiology.

Key advancements featured in the article include MAT's ability to identify biomarkers for predicting PTSD risk and accelerate the generation of potential drug candidates. These advancements enable rapid investigation of innovative therapeutics discovered by GATC with unparalleled efficiency, effectiveness, and safety-ushing in a new era for PTSD treatment.



"GATC has achieved significant advancements in developing novel treatments for opioid use disorder using the same cutting-edge AI-driven methodology now being applied to PTSD drug discovery. This gives us confidence that our approach will lead to transformative breakthroughs for PSTD," stated Ian Jenkins, GATC's Chief Science Officer. "We envision a future where innovative PSTD treatments become powerful tools for therapists and clinicians to integrate into personalized care strategies. By combining these new pharmacotherapies with established modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Immersion Therapy, we aim to accelerate recovery and improve outcomes for people suffering from PTSD."

"PTSD affects millions globally, with prevalence rates among trauma-exposed individuals at approximately 6%, and significantly higher rates-nearly 20%-among military veterans," noted Dr. Seema Gupta, GATC science advisory board member, clinical associate professor at Marshall University and a physician at the Veterans Administration for the past 15 years. "As a science advisor to GATC, I've witnessed firsthand the remarkable progress the team has made in developing safer and more effective treatments. These advancements highlight their potential to rapidly deliver transformative treatment options for veterans and civilians suffering from PTSD, offering new hope for those in need."

According to data from the CDC, West Virginians ranks last in the nation for self-reported mental health issues and highest in overdose deaths, leading the state to invest $5 million in GATC Health in 2024. The investment is accelerating GATC's AI-driven R&D hub in West Virginia to expand GATC's drug discovery and development services including PTSD and Opioid Use Disorder research.

GATC Health's MAT platform represents a transformative step in the evolution of PTSD drug discovery and treatment. By integrating multiomic data with advanced AI, the platform offers a pathway to personalized, effective, and efficient therapeutic solutions. With ongoing clinical validation and collaboration with key stakeholders, the MAT platform aims to bring life-changing treatments to market faster and more efficiently than ever before.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach.

The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions to rapidly create novel therapeutics, identify and confirm targets, accelerate development, and de-risk drug pipelines by predicting efficacy, safety, and off-target effects.

