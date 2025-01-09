SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN ) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on Monday, February 24, 2025, after the market closes.
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this LINK
. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link .
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, , until April 30, 2025.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January
9, 2025, the Company's portfolio consisted of 97 assets, 53 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,553 guestrooms located in 25 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, , and follow on X at @SummitHotel_INN.
